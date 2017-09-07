go

HQ calls to Newbury youngsters

Newbury under nines tagged for Twickenham action

Malcolm Howe

Malcolm Howe

HQ calls to Newbury youngsters

Newbury under nines at Twickenham

NEWBURY Rugby Club’s under nines took their Twickenham bow last week when they took part in the Premiership season-opening London Double Header at Twickenham.

The eight-strong squad of Morgan Llewelyn, William Griffin, Harry Graham, Ben Wallace, Barnaby Grayson, Ralph Adams, Dominic Swan and Amos Fitch took part in four games of tag rugby at Kneller Hall in the morning before making the short hop to the stadium.

After watching Saracens take on Northampton, the team took part in a further tag match against Brighton on the Twickenham pitch at half-time during London Irish’s game with Harlequins.

