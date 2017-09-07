go

Tadley take a league break to hit the Vase trail

Aldermaston make debut in one of two home ties

Malcolm Howe

Reporter:

Malcolm Howe

Contact:

Mobile

football

TADLEY CALLEVA and AFC Aldermaston go into FA Vase action on Saturday with similar tasks facing them.

Tadley take on Sydenhams Wessex League rivals Andover New Street at Barlows Park, having enjoyed a lengthy run in the competition two years ago and now caught between the prospect of repeating that and the break in their league programme that has seen them go to the top of the Division One table.

New Street are enjoying a good season so far and are third in the table behind  Tadley, and last week beat Hythe and Dibden 5-2 with the in-form Zach Neve scoring four of the goals.

Tadley have goalkeeper Craig Atkinson back in the squad, along with defenders Kallum Thomas and Vasileias Mellos.

AFC ALDERMASTON will be making their debut in the competition when they take on Tadley’s league rivals Romsey Town at The RecSoc.

AFC’s Hellenic League One East campaign got off to a bad start with two defeats and 10 goals against, but they hit form at just the right time when beating Chinnor 4-0 on Saturday with top scorer Kai Parton-Edey maintaining his goal a game start.

Both ties kick off at 3pm with £550 going to the winners.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Car park chaos leaves hundreds trapped at Ikea Reading

IKEA

Time called on Newbury's Diamond Tap pub

Time called on Newbury's Diamond Tap pub

Four-year-old girl slapped in the face during "unprovoked attack"

Four-year-old girl slapped in "unprovoked attack"

White van man facing jail for 'drug deals on wheels' operation

White van man facing jail for 'drug deals on wheels' operation

Sport

Tadley take a league break to hit the Vase trail
Sport

Tadley take a league break to hit the Vase trail

Aldermaston make debut in one of two home ties

 
HQ calls to Newbury youngsters
Sport

HQ calls to Newbury youngsters

Newbury under nines tagged for Twickenham action

 
Sport

'Warrior' scheme boosts new league challenge

 
Sport

Crusaders score three in a row

 
Sport

Away days in the Cup

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33