Tadley take a league break to hit the Vase trail

TADLEY CALLEVA and AFC Aldermaston go into FA Vase action on Saturday with similar tasks facing them.

Tadley take on Sydenhams Wessex League rivals Andover New Street at Barlows Park, having enjoyed a lengthy run in the competition two years ago and now caught between the prospect of repeating that and the break in their league programme that has seen them go to the top of the Division One table.

New Street are enjoying a good season so far and are third in the table behind Tadley, and last week beat Hythe and Dibden 5-2 with the in-form Zach Neve scoring four of the goals.

Tadley have goalkeeper Craig Atkinson back in the squad, along with defenders Kallum Thomas and Vasileias Mellos.

AFC ALDERMASTON will be making their debut in the competition when they take on Tadley’s league rivals Romsey Town at The RecSoc.

AFC’s Hellenic League One East campaign got off to a bad start with two defeats and 10 goals against, but they hit form at just the right time when beating Chinnor 4-0 on Saturday with top scorer Kai Parton-Edey maintaining his goal a game start.

Both ties kick off at 3pm with £550 going to the winners.