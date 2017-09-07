Crusaders face play-off benefit side

HUNGERFORD TOWN put their winning streak twice on the line as they meet Hampton and Richmond Borough and Bath City in the space of three days.

Hampton, coached by TV commentator Martin Tyler, were the side that benefited from Hungerford and Poole failing ground grading last season, only to fall to eventual promotion winners Ebbsfleet, and there appeared to be a hangover until last Saturday when they earned a brace of home draws with Dartford and Chelmsford, the latter with a goal from the in-form Max Kretzschmar.

Manager Alan Dowson has recently added Gillingham loanee Noel Mbo to his squad to ad to other recent acquisitions Tom Beere and Bradley Hudson-Odoi, who arrived from AFC Wimbledon and Sutton United respectively.

Hungerford are waiting on fitness tests on Scott Rees and Matt Partridge, the former after taking a knock in Tuesday night’s win at Bognor Regis and the latter still shaking off a hamstring strain.

“They are a good side,” said co-manager Herring, “and we have got to concentrate on producing another professional and solid performance.”

Monday night’s game will see the return to Hungerford of former striker Nat Jarvis, who has been in and out of the Bath side this season.

What’s the odds?

THE bookies do not split the teams too far with bat365 and Skybet offering 5/4 on a Hungerford win with Hampton 9/4 and a draw 12/5 while a 1-0 win for either side is 15/2 and 9/1 respectively.