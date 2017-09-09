go

Blues make it two in a row

But it's a hard slog to see off battling Lydney

Malcolm Howe

Reporter:

Malcolm Howe

Contact:

Mobile

Blues make it two in a row

Newbury Blues 23 Lydney 7
BLUES made it two out of two in the South West Premier League, but they made hard work of seeing off a limited, but defiant Lydney side.
It was 37 minutes before the visitors got into Blues territory, and they could have gone into the break leading until the made a hash and coughed up possesion.
That was Blues problem as they dominated the first period, created chance after chance but got practically nothing.
“I watched the first 20 minutes,” said head coach Lee Goodall, “and we got the ball, then coughed it up, made a mistake, coughed it up, then made a mistake, then we gave three penalties away, a skewed kick and then it’s 8-7. and I thought ‘hang on, where are we going from here?”
Where it was amounted to sorting it out, but without a bonus point that should have been wrapped up in that opening quarter.
Blues got to well within five metres five times in that spell, but only Richie West’s 15th minute penalty to their credit until Joe Pigott darted over after 31 minutes when Lydney were down to 14 men following the sin-binning of flanker Toby Patrick.
But Lydney’s first spell without pressure saw winger Kingsley Bower snap up Ollie Locke’s kick to hammer his way through a series of half tackles for a superb solo score converted by Locke, and Lydney had a free run that could easily have yielded a simple penalty chance before they blew it just before the break.
Blues eased worries by scorng four minutes aftre the re-start through winger Toby Pearce with West adding the extras,and the fly half slotetd over a penalty, although the game was 73 minutes old before prop James Macauley fought his way over the line for a final try that at least left Blues with their first home win in the division.
Newbury Blues:  T. Thorne; Pearce, D. Thorne, Love, Futcher; West, Pigott; Hicks, Drysdale, Macauley; Doel, Winfield; Walsh, D. Stewart, Jones. Subs: Cotrrell, Bastable, Segre.
Lydney: Lakabuka; Haile, Sargent, Dunn, Bower;  Locke, Williams; Lane, Ford, Ncube; Southon, Bennett; Brown, Patrick, Overthrow. Subs: Tipley, Thompson, Arnott.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Catch the story of Greenham Common at free event running this weekend

Catch the story of Greenham Common at free event this weekend

Delight for family of Thatcham teenager as memorial track officially opened at Henwick field

Delight for family of Thatcham teenager as memorial track officially opened

Four-year-old girl slapped in the face during "unprovoked attack"

Four-year-old girl slapped in "unprovoked attack"

Man avoids jail after assault on pregnant partner

Man avoids jail after assault on pregnant partner

Sport

Tadley hit back to seal Vase trip to the coast
Sport

Tadley hit back to seal Vase trip to the coast

AFC go down at home on competition debut

 
Crusaders rally to make a point
Sport

Crusaders rally to make a point

Hampton take two goal-lead before Hungerford battle back

 
Sport

Blues make it two in a row

 
Sport

Blues on the boil for Lydney visit

 
Sport

Crusaders face play-off benefit side

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33