Crusaders rally to make a point

Hungerford Town 2 Hampton & Richmond 2

HUNGERFORD battled back from two goals down to make a point against last season’s play-off semi-final losers.

They fell behind midway through the opening half to Max Kretzschmar’s penalty and the visitors had another effort ruled out before the break and deservedly added a second five minutes afterwards when Malachi Napa found the bottom corner with his shot.

Hungerford rallied and they clawed one back when Nicholas Bignall found space to cross and James Clark met it perfectly to cut the gap.

But they had to wait until five minutes from the end of normal time for a point-saver when Paul Stonehouse delivered and Bignall shook of his marker to score, and they might have snatched all three points when Stefan Brown worked a shooting chance but goalkeeper Sam Howes got across to save.