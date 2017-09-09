go

Crusaders rally to make a point

Hampton take two goal-lead before Hungerford battle back

Malcolm Howe

Reporter:

Malcolm Howe

Contact:

Mobile

Crusaders rally to make a point

Nicholas Bignall - late leveller

Hungerford Town 2 Hampton & Richmond 2

HUNGERFORD battled back from two goals down to make a point against last season’s play-off semi-final losers.

They fell behind midway through the opening half to Max Kretzschmar’s penalty  and the visitors had another  effort ruled out before the break and deservedly added a second five minutes afterwards when Malachi Napa found the bottom corner with his shot.

Hungerford rallied and they clawed one back when Nicholas Bignall found space to cross and James Clark met it perfectly to cut the gap.

But they had to wait until five minutes from the end of normal time for a point-saver when Paul Stonehouse delivered and Bignall shook of his marker to score, and they might have snatched all three points when Stefan Brown worked a shooting chance but goalkeeper Sam Howes got across to save.  

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Catch the story of Greenham Common at free event running this weekend

Catch the story of Greenham Common at free event this weekend

Delight for family of Thatcham teenager as memorial track officially opened at Henwick field

Delight for family of Thatcham teenager as memorial track officially opened

Four-year-old girl slapped in the face during "unprovoked attack"

Four-year-old girl slapped in "unprovoked attack"

Man avoids jail after assault on pregnant partner

Man avoids jail after assault on pregnant partner

Sport

Tadley hit back to seal Vase trip to the coast
Sport

Tadley hit back to seal Vase trip to the coast

AFC go down at home on competition debut

 
Crusaders rally to make a point
Sport

Crusaders rally to make a point

Hampton take two goal-lead before Hungerford battle back

 
Sport

Blues make it two in a row

 
Sport

Blues on the boil for Lydney visit

 
Sport

Crusaders face play-off benefit side

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33