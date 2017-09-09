Tadley hit back to seal Vase trip to the coast

TADLEY CALLEVA will go to AFC Portchester in the second qualifying round of the FA Vase on September 23 after twice coming from behind to behind to beat another set of Wessex League rivals at Barlows Park.

Their 3-2 win over Andover New Street was a tight affair that saw the visitors go ahead through Ollie Yates before Shaun Dallimore and Jazz Beavis went up together and the ball cannoned past goalkeeper Dave Tasker.

Street regained the lead before the interval when Callum Sweeney netted and chances came thick and fast at both ends as Paul Coventry made it 2-2 from the penalty spot and Brett Denham pounced on a rebound off Tasker to net the winner.

AFC ALDERMASTON’S first FA Vase adventure ended at the opening hurdle with a 3-2 home defeat at the hands of Romsey Town.

Romsey led 2-0 at the interval with goals from Liam Magee and Pearce Farren and although Dan Alliston pulled, one back, Farren’s second restored the two-goal gap.

Aliston netted his second, but AFC could not force the equaliser that could have earned them a replay chance to secure a home tie with Bournemouth in the next round.