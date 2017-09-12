go

Comeback challenge two falls just short against City

Red, yellow and eventually blue night for Crusaders

Malcolm Howe

Reporter:

Malcolm Howe

Contact:

Mobile

Comeback challenge two falls just short against City

Lewis Ward saves Jack Compton's second penalty

Hungerford Town 1 Bath City 2

HUNGERFORD got one and a half times through a comeback week before losing out to in-form Bath at Bulpit Lane on Monday night.

They again trailed 2-0, and it might have been worse but for Lewis Ward’s save to keep out a second Jack Compton penalty.

That might have been against 10 men after Ian Herring had been red-carded by referee Paul Harris following the clipping of Marvin Morgan in the box. But urged to consult his assistant, the referee deserved credit for his rethink by downgrading he punishment to yellow, and Ward made it a double bonus with his save.

There were few saves of any kind in the opening half in which James Clark’s harmless header at Luke Southwood was the only on-target attempt.

The second half was entirely different in comparison though, and Bath went ahead after an hour when Nick McCootie went down under Paul Stonehouse’s challenge and Compton tucked home that strike.

He had that second chance three minutes later but Bath got their second goal 15 minutes from the end when Compton lashed home a sweet half-volley from the edge of the area.

Hungerford went all out on another survival bid and Stefan Brown and Louis Soares cut open the defence for Soares to net his fifth goal of the season and Southwood’s reaction stop kept out a late Clark header that may have saved a point for the second game in succession.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Terrified teen escapes kidnappers in Calcot

Terrified teen escapes kidnappers in Calcot

Delight for family of Thatcham teenager as memorial track officially opened at Henwick field

Delight for family of Thatcham teenager as memorial track officially opened

Catch the story of Greenham Common at free event running this weekend

Catch the story of Greenham Common at free event this weekend

'Promise has been broken over policing after Hungerford tragedy'

Plans for new 'tri-service' fire station approved

Sport

Town wait on injured for home league return
Sport

Town wait on injured for home league return

Tadley have island adventure in league cup

 
Comeback challenge two falls just short against City
Sport

Comeback challenge two falls just short against City

Red, yellow and eventually blue night for Crusaders

 
Sport

Tadley hit back to seal Vase trip to the coast

 
Sport

Crusaders rally to make a point

 
Sport

Blues make it two in a row

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33