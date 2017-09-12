go

Town wait on injured for home league return

Tadley have island adventure in league cup

Town wait on injured for home league return

Shane Cooper-Clark -injury concern

THATCHAM TOWN have to negotiate a league date with Ascot United at Waterside Park tonight as a break from their preparations for Saturday’s FA Cup Second Qualifying Round tie at Banbury United.
Banbury will gain no extra rest howeve, as they also have a home game tonight when they face Redditch United, and they will be bidding to bounce back after sustaining their first defeat of the season in the Southern League’s Premier Division on Saturday.
They conceded two goals in the opening 30 minutes and never recovered as they went down 4-3 to Frome Town to lose their top spot to King’s Lynn and also slide under Slough Town in the table.
Thatcham had a free Saturday and will hope that will help their injured contingent to recover with Henry Owen, Shane Cooper-Clark, Babs Jarra, Harrison Bayley and Josh Helmore all having treatment.
Into the squad though comes former defender Tom Moran, who returned to the club this week.
Thatcham will face an Ascot United that has lost eight of its games this season, beating only Ringwood Town in thre FA Cup and Burnham in a league clash.
Their FA Vase interest ended on Saturday with a 3-1 home reverse at the hands of Farnham Town, and their Cup hopes were ended in a 4-1 defeat at Hamworthy Town, the side Thatcham dispatched in the last round.

TADLEY CALLEVA face a voyage to the Isle of Wight tonight to take in Premier Division Newport in the second round of the Sydenhams Wessex League Cup.

The trip will at least serve as a rehearsal for the weekend, when Tadley are back on the island to take on East Cowes Vics in a league clash.

