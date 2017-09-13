go

Wetherick's four for Newport settles tie

Malcolm Howe

Malcolm Howe

Brett Denham - pounced to score

Newport IOW 4 Tadley Calleva 3

A LAST-gasp goal from four-timer Jared Wetherwick ended Tadley’s Sydenhams League Cup hopes on the Isle of Wight.

Wetherick scored all four Newport goals, scoring twice in the space of three minutes midway through the opening half.

Tadley got a handle on the tie shortly after the interval when Brett Denham pounced to score when Newport goalkeeper Gary Streeter could only parry Alex Charlick’s cross, only for Wetherick to restore the two goal gap.

But Tadley showed they were not content to catch an early ferry when they pulled level with two quick strikes, Charlick scoring direct from a corner and Paul Coventry netting from the spot after Mario Nurse had been brought down.

But with penalties on the horizon, Wetherick turned to fire home the late winner.

