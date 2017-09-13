Town take the points

Thatcham Town 3 Ascot Utd 1

TOWN warmed up for Saturday’s FA Cup trip to Banbury United with a fairly straightforward league success on Tuesday night.

It was a damp night for the sparse crowd of 79 for the Berkshire derby, who nearly saw Ascot strike first when Chris Rackley had to save from James Goodey

Thatcham had the chance to take the lead when Harrison Bayley was brought down in the box but Shane Cooper-Clark’s penalty was saved by Lee Allen, before Lamin Sanko crossed for Joe Blount to put Town ahead with an overhead kick.

Lamin Sankoh set up Josh Helmore for a second before the break, and although Ascot pulled one back at the start of the second period through Rob Lazarczuk but a second penalty, this time taken by Tom Browne, made sure of the points.

Thatcham Town: Rackley; Moran, Jarra, James, Browne; Blount, Melledew, Bayley, Helmore; Cooper-Clark, Helmore. Subs: Knight, Johnson, Miller, Angell, White.