Cup duo go in pursuit of progress - and some cash

HUNGERFORD TOWN are waiting to assess striker Luke Hopper and defender Matt Partridge before they can name a squad for Saturday’s FA Cup Second Qualifying Round tie with Gloucester City.

Hopper was injured in the pre-match warm-up to the recent win at Bognor Regis, while Partridge went off during the previous away win at Poole Town.

Both are close to recovery but, according to co-manager Jon Boardman: “They plan to be training on Tuesday night and we’ll have to assess them then.

“If they come through, then they could be in the squad for Saturday.”

Gareth Thomas injured his shoulder during last Saturday’s 2-2 home draw with Hampton and Richmond Borough, missing Monday’s home defeat at Bath City’s hands as a result. His injury is more difficult to assess and will depend on time, so Hungerford brought in 18-year old centre back Harvey Read on loan from Eastleigh to provide cover.

Saturday’s tie will be played at Evesham United, and Boardman is hoping that his squad can come up with the cup goods. “We all love the Cup, and it would be great to have a bit of a run in it,” he said, “and I think we’ve got a chance if we play the way we can.

“We know they are a tough side in our league, so if we’re not bang on it 100 per cent, it will be difficult.”

THATCHAM TOWN also hit the road to take on a Banbury United side that was dragged off the top of the Evo Stik League South Premier Division this week by two home defeat in the space of three days.

Town have won through three rounds so far to get to this stage, pocketing more than £6,400 in prize money so far with another £4,500 on the table on Saturday.

Town warmed up with their midweek 3-1 win over Royal Ascot to keep their league points ticking over, and top scorer Shane Cooper-Clark, Henry Owen, Babs Jarra and Harrison Bayley all came through that game following injury.