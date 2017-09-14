go

Tadley go back to the island

League points needed after Weymouth withdrawal

Malcolm Howe

Paul Coventry in action in last week's FA Vase win over Andover New Street

TADLEY CALLEVA make a quick return trip to the Isle of Wight to go in search of topping up their league points tally at East Cowes Vics.

Tadley slipped down the Sydenhams Wessex League Division One Table following Weymouth Reserves’ withdrawal from the competition and their results being declared void, including Tadley’s recent 4-2 win.

That, plus Tadley’s recent concentration of cup ties has hit their league placing, so Saturday’s points are key especially as Tadley then face two more cup dates. They entertain Premier Division Bashley in the Hampshire Senior Cup on Tuesday night, and the following Saturday go to AFC Portchester in the FA Vase.

Tadley had to ring the changes for the midweek 4-3 League Cup defeat at Newport, their first reverse of the campaign, but Shaun Dallimore, Scott Kinge, Tom Walsh, Jason Kingston, George Hallahan and Archie Fawcett are all in line for a return.

