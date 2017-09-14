go

Blues expect a battle at Bracknell

Two wins against two defeats in derby clash

Malcolm Howe

Malcolm Howe

Toby Pearce touches down for Blues in last week's win over Lydney

NEWBURY BLUES put their unbeaten record on the line when they go to Berkshire rivals Bracknell on Saturday in the South West Premier League.

Bracknell finished ninth in the then National Three South West last season, but won the majority of their games in a tight-knit league.

But they have lost both games this season, the first a 67-12 home mauling by Newton Abbot before narrowly in going last 23-20 last at Bournemouth, the team Blues beat in their opening outing.

Blues head coach Lee Goodall is ignoring the early season results, however. “This will be a cup final for Bracknell as they won’t want to lose three in a row at the start and it’s a Berkshire derby as well,” he said.

“Bracknell is  one of those grounds that feels claustrophobic, surrounded by trees and with the crowd close to you.

“But we have to adapt to the conditions and go out and do a job. We are not going to take our foot off the gas.”

Bracknell acquired their ‘marquee signing’ over the summer when bringing in former Tongan international forward Chris Hala’ufia, the 38-year old 18 stone international counting London Irish, Gran Parma, Harlequins and London Welsh among his previous clubs.

“He’s a big player and he brings what he brings,” said Goodall, “but one man doesn’t make a team win.”

Blues fans will be swelling the expected big crowd at Lily Hill  Park, and the visitors’s squad has also been swelled with  Josh Bartlett, Rhys Davies, Ollie Spanswick and Alex Millar all available again.

