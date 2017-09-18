Blues tumble at Bracknell derby hurdle

Bracknell 16 Newbury Blues 15

BLUES’ unbeaten record came tumbling down at the time-honoured derby fence as Bracknell got off the mark with their first win of the season the South West Premier League.

Nobody could pretend that it was a classic, but it was a typical meeting of neighbours with too much to lose and not able to do enough to force a clear-cut victory, which was sealed by two penalties in an otherwise dry second half.

The first had seen a little more action as Blues took a 15-10 lead but left some kicking points on the park.

Richie West’s one out of two start was overtaken by A Simon Bayliss try, converted by Vic Hardwicke before Toby Thorne broke through to touch down with West converting.

A Hardwicke penalty tied it up, but Josh Love intercepted to run home and Blues defence withstood some late pressure to see them into the break and the anticipation of ore to come.

But half-time replacement Chris Laidler took the two kicking chances that fell his way, while Blues had a couple of breaks that fell short, along with their hopes of maintaining their 100 per cent start to the campaign.

Bracknell: Hills; Bayliss, Burch, Nacamavuto, Sanderson; Hardwicke, Franklin; Challenor, Clarke, Ovens; Bailey, Stevenson-Leigh; Field, Scott, Hala-Ufia. Subs: Miranda, Piller, Laidler.

Newbury Blues: T. Thorne; Pearce, D. Thorne, Love, Futcher; West, Pigott; Hicks, Drysdale, Macauley; Doel, Winfield; Walsh, D. Stewart, Jones. Subs: Cottrell, Neal, Davies.