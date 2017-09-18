go

Crusaders seal cup progress at a canter

Three goal revenge mission brings down City

Malcolm Howe

Reporter:

Malcolm Howe

Contact:

Mobile

Nicholas Bignall - sent Crusaders on their way

Gloucester City Hungerford Town 3

HUNGERFORD will go into Monday’s FA Cup Third Qualifying Round draw after dismantling Gloucester at their temporary Evesham home.

Gloucester had won 3-2 at Hungerford in the first game for then caretaker bosses Jon Boardman and Ian Herring, but the tables were turned upside down in the first game since the official confirmation of the worst-kept secret that they had the job permanently.

Hungerford went ahead midway through the first half when Nicholas Bignall tucked them ahead, and although defender  Matt Partridge had to bow out only 30 minutes into his return from a hamstring injury with a repetition, they were handed a double boost before the break.

Gloucester defender Sam Avery clipped Louis Soares when he got by him to face goal, and he was sent off before Stefan Brown scored from the spot.

Hungerford kept control after the re-start, adding a third goal 20 minutes from time when Brown collected a poor clearance to tuck home his second and give Hungerford their place in the bag.

Gloucester City: Hadler, Thomas, Hall, Avery, Cundy, Mullings, Hanks (Parselle 39), Webb (Finnie 61), Kotwica, Parker, Williams (Chambers 61). Subs: King, Morford, Harris, Richards.

Hungerford Town: Beauchamp, Tyler, Stonehouse, Herring, Read, Partridge (Simpson 30), Clark, Willmoth (Rees 80), Brown, Bignall (Lawrence 70), Soares. Subs: Meechan, Kelly, Hopper, Boardman.

 

