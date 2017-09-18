go

Town run ends with honour

Salvo around the break seals Cup tie for Puritans

Banbury United 2 Thatcham Town 0

THATCHAM went out of the Emirates FA Cup with their own and Hellenic League flags flying after bowing out to Evo Stik League Southern Premier Division Banbury.

The tie was settled by two goals in a six minute spell separated by the half-time-time interval after Town had given the home side an uncomfortable start that had Banbury’s fans showing their fear.

Although goalkeeper Chris Rackley made a couple of smart saves, Henry Owen went close for the visitors and Thatcham more than held their own until four minutes before the break when Luke Carnell met Tom Winters’ free kick to send is header floating beyond the goalkeeper and into the far corner.

The setback became a double blow soon after the re-start when Winters again delivered and Darren Pond forced the ball home from close range.

The home side were happy to see it out after that, pocketing the £4,500 purse while Thatcham have league pursuits awaiting.

Banbury United: Harding; Hawtin, Westbrook, Carnell, Peake-Pijnen; Self (Shamsi 52), Nash, Pond, Winters; Louis (Johnson 81), McDonagh (Howards 81). Subs: Bradbury, Blackstock, Martin.

Thatcham Town: Rackley; Miller, Jarra, Owen, Angell; Blount,  Melledew, Bayley, Hel;more; Cooper-Clark, Johnson. Subs: Sankoh, Elliott, Browne, White, M. James, Knight, Moran.

