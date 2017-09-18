Tadley retain unbeaten record with island win

East Cowes Vics 2 Tadley Calleva 3

TADLEY clawed back the points lost to Weymouth Reserves’ withdrawal to retain their unbeaten record in Division One of the Sydenhams Wessex League.

Tadley’s second trip to the island in four days saw goals from teenage duo Connor Thorne and Archie Fawcett plus one from top scorer Brett Denham counter a brace from the home side’s Alex Przespolewski to give Tadley welcome league points the bank as they embark on another week of cup action.

Tuesday night sees them entertain Premier Division Bashley in the second round of the Hampshire Senior Cup, and on Saturday they travel to AFC Portchester in the FA Vase to face a side that bowed out of the FA Cup on Saturday, 2-0 at Vanarama National League South Truro City.