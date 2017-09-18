go

Tadley retain unbeaten record with island win

Bashley next up in midweek cup tie

Malcolm Howe

Reporter:

Malcolm Howe

Contact:

Mobile

Tadley retain unbeaten record with island win

Brett Denham - one out of three

East Cowes Vics 2 Tadley Calleva 3

TADLEY clawed back the points lost to Weymouth Reserves’ withdrawal to retain their unbeaten record in Division One of the Sydenhams Wessex League.

Tadley’s second trip to the island in four days saw goals from  teenage duo Connor Thorne and Archie Fawcett plus one from top scorer Brett Denham counter a  brace from the home side’s Alex Przespolewski to give Tadley welcome league points  the bank as they embark on another week of cup action.

Tuesday night sees them entertain Premier Division Bashley in the second round of the Hampshire Senior Cup, and on Saturday they travel to AFC Portchester in the FA Vase to  face a side that bowed out of the FA Cup on Saturday, 2-0 at Vanarama National League South Truro City.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Dominos Thatcham opening tomorrow (Friday)

Dominos Thatcham opening tomorrow (Friday)

Manhunt underway after pervert exposes himself to young girl in Newbury

Manhunt underway after pervert exposes himself to young girl in Newbury

Football club fined after 'parents brawl on the pitch'

football

Elderly Thatcham man victim of distraction burglary

Elderly Thatcham man victim of distraction burglary

Sport

Tadley retain unbeaten record with island win
Sport

Tadley retain unbeaten record with island win

Bashley next up in midweek cup tie

 
Town run ends with honour
Sport

Town run ends with honour

Salvo around the break seals Cup tie for Puritans

 
Sport

Crusaders seal cup progress at a canter

 
Sport

Blues tumble at Bracknell derby hurdle

 
Sport

Blues expect a battle at Bracknell

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33