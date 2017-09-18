Crusaders wait on millionaire's replay date

HUNGERFORD TOWN face the prospect of coming up against multi-millionaire Glenn Tamplin’s Billercay Town in the Third Quaifying Round of the FA Cup at Bulpit Lane on September 30.

The Crusaders have home advantage against the winners of Billericay’s replay with Thamesmead Town, and if the Essex club come through, Hungerford will come up against a side that includes former Liverpool pair, full back Paul Konchesky and Jermaine Pennant along with ex Spurs and Wolves and reality TV star Jamie O’Hara.

Tamplin has pumped hundreds of thousands into revitalising Hungerford’s old FA Vase rivals, and also acts as manager after bringing in a number of star turns to join other players of non-league pedigree.

They drew 1-1 at Thamesmead on Sunday and the teams meet again at Bllericay on Tuesday night.