go

Crusaders wait on millionaire's replay date

Star-studded Billericay chase FA Cup date at Hungerford

Malcolm Howe

Reporter:

Malcolm Howe

Contact:

Mobile

football

HUNGERFORD TOWN face the prospect  of coming up against multi-millionaire Glenn Tamplin’s Billercay Town in the Third Quaifying Round of the FA Cup at Bulpit Lane on September 30.
The Crusaders have home advantage against the winners of Billericay’s replay with Thamesmead Town, and if the Essex club come through, Hungerford will come up against  a side that includes former Liverpool pair, full back Paul Konchesky and Jermaine Pennant along with ex Spurs and Wolves and reality TV star Jamie O’Hara.
Tamplin has pumped hundreds of thousands into revitalising Hungerford’s old FA Vase rivals, and also acts as manager after bringing in a number of star turns to join other players of non-league pedigree.
They drew 1-1 at Thamesmead on Sunday and the teams meet again at Bllericay on Tuesday night.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Dominos Thatcham opening tomorrow (Friday)

Dominos Thatcham opening tomorrow (Friday)

Manhunt underway after pervert exposes himself to young girl in Newbury

Manhunt underway after pervert exposes himself to young girl in Newbury

Football club fined after 'parents brawl on the pitch'

football

Power restored to homes across Newbury and Thatcham

Thousands of homes without power across Newbury and Thatcham

Sport

Crusaders wait on millionaire's replay date
Sport

Crusaders wait on millionaire's replay date

Star-studded Billericay chase FA Cup date at Hungerford

 
Tadley retain unbeaten record with island win
Sport

Tadley retain unbeaten record with island win

Bashley next up in midweek cup tie

 
Sport

Town run ends with honour

 
Sport

Crusaders seal cup progress at a canter

 
Sport

Blues tumble at Bracknell derby hurdle

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33