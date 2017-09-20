Hallahan hat-trick takes Tadley through

Tadley Calleva 4 Bashley 2

TADLEY downed their second set of Wessex League Premier Division opponents to reach the last 16 in the Hampshire Senior Cup at Barlows Park on Tuesday night.

Manager Danny Dolan was able to ring the changes and still come up with a surprise result as Tadley shook off an early setback to come out on top.

George Hallahan stepped in for the rested Brett Denham and came up with a hat-trick and Archie Fawcett was one of several youngsters to impress, netting the other goal.

Dolan also called out defender Harrison Slade and 17-year old forward Luke McLean for praise, while Sam Hamilton provided a threatening supply line throughout.

Bashley went ahead after five minutes through Lewis Ross, but Fawcett soon equalised and Hallahan gave Tadley a first half lead from the penalty spot.

He netted twice in quick succession midway through the second period, leaving a late Ross goal as little more than second consolation for the visitors.

Tadley Calleva: Greene; Kingston, Walsh, Shade, Mellos; Hamilton, Kinge, Vickers, Fawcett; Phillips, Hallahan. Subs: Denham, Thorne, McLean, Thomas, Charlick.

Bashley: Edgar; Thompson, Lucas, Rolls, Jackson; Cooper, Morris, White, Bolton; Ross, Henry. Subs: Whiteley, Coombes, Sampson, Head.