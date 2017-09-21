Home ties for County Cup pair

Three young men seriously injured in Woolhampton crash
HUNGERFORD Town and Thatcham Town will have home ties in the Second Round of this season’s Berks and Bucks Senior Cup.
Hungerford, bearten in last season’s final by Maidenhead in a game played at the start of this campaign, will entertain either Bracknell Town or Aylesbury.
Thatcham, back in the Senior Cup after being upgraded a number of previous Senior Trophy teams, will be at home to Evo Stik League Southern Marlow.
