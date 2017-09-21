Euro golds for pedal power trio

IT was a triple golden raid on Europe for west Berkshire cyclists Melanie Sneddon and Ian Greenstreet as they rode to the top of the podium in the UEC European Masters Track Championships held at Roubaix in France.

Greenstreet, who rides for Newbury Road Club, and Melanie Sneddon from Kintbury, who turns out for TORQ Performance, was in the

championships that are open to masters riders from all over Europe and were held at the Stab Velodrome.

Ian Greenstreet claimed his first European title by winning the Scratch race after qualifying through the heats and wining the gold ahead of fellow Briton Peter Ettles and Italy’s Giuseppe Ravasio in the bronze medal position.

Meanwhile, current World Masters points,

individual pursuit and team pursuit champion Melanie Sneddon gold the individual pursuit by 0.2 seconds after a close and thrilling final against France’s Elodie Fourcade.

And to add to that, two days later, she went on to take her second gold of the championships in the points race.

There was also continental success for Newbury Road Club’s Rachael Elliott when, riding for drag2zero, she took part in the CVR World Cup event in Paris, where she qualified for the final Elite race, going on to beat field that included a number of French professional riders.

Britain went on to top the overall medals table with 42 gold, 32 silver and 21 bronze, finishing 17 medals ahead of France but with 25 more golds.