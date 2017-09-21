Tune in to Tigers as the cameras roll

TADLEY TIGERS grab their chance of TV stardom on Monday night when BT Sport’s cameras will be visiting the club.

The BT Sport Roadshow cameras will be rolling to offer the rugby world a close-up look at the club to be shown on the Rugby Tonight programme on Wednesday,

September 27.

Co-starring will be former British Lion and Harlequins back Ugo Monye and London Irish scrum half Brendan

McKibbin, who will in turn be holding a special coaching session and a club night.

<Filming starts at the Red Lane ground at 6.30pm.