Tadley bid to storm Portchester fortress

TADLEY CALLEVA bid to follow one cup ‘giant-killing’ with another on Saturday when they go south to AFC Portchester in the Second Qualifying Round of the Buildbase FA Vase.

The midweek ousting of Bashley from the Hampshire Senior Cup came with a much-changed Tadley side, but it will be all hands to the task on Saturday to face a Portchester side that narrowly lost 2-0 at National League South Truro City in the FAQ Cup last week.

Portchester had previously beaten Southern League Dorchester Town and are going well in the Wessex League’s top flight, and, according to Tadley boss Danny Dolan: “It will be a tough game and they will be a very organised unit.

"But it’s cup football and everyone loves the underdogs,” he added. “We’ve done it before at Littlehampton and Chertsey and we’ve got nothing to lose.”

Dolan rested his main strikers Brett Denham and Paul Coventry in midweek, but was given a welcome headache when replacement George Hallahan netted a hat-trick.

He also has key defender Shaun Dallimore back on duty, but full back Mario Nurse is an injury doubt.