Top 10 remain to ride for the prize

A MAGNIFCENT 17 has dropped to 10 who are due to ride into Newbury Racecourse on Saturday to battle it out for the £75,000 Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes.

The invaders have been trimmed, ending hopes of a clash between Aidan O’Brien’s US Navy Flag and Mark Johnston’s Cardsharp, both of whom have been pulled out.

But the field still features some star turns, spearheaded by Owen Burrows’ Enjazaat, who will have champion jockey Jim Crowley aboard and will be bidding to add to two wins in four starts his season.

Charlie Hills’ Nebo adds to the local challenge with Ryan Moore riding, while Clive Cox, who won the race with Harry Angel last year, has winning jockey Adam Kirby partnering Grand Koonta.

Mick Channon has Helvetian and Charles Bishop as his challenge, while Andrew Balding sends out Rebel Streak under David Probert.

Frankie Dettori has a ride on George Scott’s fancied James Garfield, and there is money falling on Jeremy Noseda’s Lansky, ridden by Jamie Spencer.

Recent scorer Invincible Army is another low-priced tip, ridden by Martin Harley for James Tate, and the horse was runner-up in the G2 Gimcrack Stakes.

Also big on Saturday’s card is the £60,000 the Group Three Dubai International Airport World Trophy over five furlongs, in which Jimmy Fortune will ride Derby Day Dash winner Caspian Prince in advance of a possible tilt at the $1-million G1 Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint at Del Mar in November.

Charlie Hills will challenge with Cotai Glory, who finished second to Caspian Prince at The Currragh.

Saturday sees the second eight-race card over the Dubai Duty Free International Weekend, which starts on Friday and features the Listed Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Cup.

Friday’s card also features the NWN’s Luke Harvey’s top of Clive Cox’s Connect in the Haynes, Hanson and Clark Conditions race at 3.30pm.