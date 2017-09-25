go

Triple blast sends Crusaders crashing

Essex boys dish out a five goal beating

Malcolm Howe

Malcolm Howe

Gareth Thomas - denied during bright start

Braintree Town 5 Hungerford Town 0

A THREE-goal blitz before the break condemned Hungerford to their joint heaviest-ever Vanarama National League South beating.

And yet it looked like being so different as they made the chances to pull clear in the opening half-an-hour.

They were denied after 14 minutes when Braintree goalkeeper  took off to tip over Gareth Thomas’ goal-bound shot following a corner.

The goalkeeper again came to his side’s rescue after 28 minutes when he denied Louis Soares, but the game was suddenly turned upside down when the home side struck three times in rapid succession.

Roman Michael-Percil was given time and space to attack the defence before lashing a shot beyond Lewis Ward, and two minutes later the same player was set up by Phil Roberts to pick his spot and Roberts completed the rapid none-two-three by claiming Billy Crook’s free kick and clipping the ball over  Ward.

Hungerford had to cast aside any caution, but Roberts tapped home a fourth and Ben Wyatt a late fifth after Ward had parried Darnell Wynter’s initital shot, ending a disappointing Essex trip in advance of next week’s FA Cup tie with Billericay.

Braintree Town: McDonald; Muleba, Gabriel; Obamwonyi,  Okoye, Mugabo; Allen (Bettache 73), Crook, Roberts (Oliyide 69), Wyatt, Michael-Percil (Wynter 76). Subs:  Frimpong, Campbell.

