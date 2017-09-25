go

Town rampant in top of the table clash

Title rivals brought crashing down at Waterside Park

Malcolm Howe

Reporter:

Malcolm Howe

Contact:

Mobile

Town rampant in top of the table clash

Thatcham celebrate Shane Cooper-Clark's first goal

Thatcham Town 3 Bracknell Town 0

AFTER their previous week’s FA Cup exit, Thatcham returned to the league bread and butter but added some honey to it as they also shook off their four beatings at Bracknell’s hands last season.

Town wrecked the visitors’ unbeaten start to the campaign after dominating for long periods.

Josh Helmore and Shane Cooper-Clark had early chances before Thatcham went ahead in the 20th minute when Michael Miller set up Cooper-Clark to score, and Helmore got his goal midway through the half when he raced onto Chris Rackley’s long clearance to score.

George Short headed wide from one of Bracknell’s rare raids before Cooper-Clark free kick on the hour gave the Hellenic League’s top places a little shake-up.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Drug dealer caught in Newbury jailed

Drug dealer caught in Newbury jailed

Man jailed for sex attack on schoolgirls

Man jailed for sex attack on schoolgirls

Teen dealer arrested after police give chase through Newbury town centre

Teen dealer arrested in Newbury town centre

Newbury drug baron jailed.....

Newbury drug baron jailed.....

Sport

Home tie for Town
Sport

Home tie for Town

Thatcham learn opponents in FA Vase first round

 
Rossiter helds GB rowing four into semi-finals
Sport

Rossiter helps GB rowing four into semi-finals

World Championships held in the wake of Hurricane Irma

 
Sport

Kingsclere colours fly on Mill Reef Day

 
Sport

Blues taste first home defeat

 
Sport

Tadley make Vase exit at Portchester

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33