Town rampant in top of the table clash

Thatcham Town 3 Bracknell Town 0

AFTER their previous week’s FA Cup exit, Thatcham returned to the league bread and butter but added some honey to it as they also shook off their four beatings at Bracknell’s hands last season.

Town wrecked the visitors’ unbeaten start to the campaign after dominating for long periods.

Josh Helmore and Shane Cooper-Clark had early chances before Thatcham went ahead in the 20th minute when Michael Miller set up Cooper-Clark to score, and Helmore got his goal midway through the half when he raced onto Chris Rackley’s long clearance to score.

George Short headed wide from one of Bracknell’s rare raids before Cooper-Clark free kick on the hour gave the Hellenic League’s top places a little shake-up.