Tadley make Vase exit at Portchester

TADLEY CALLEVA’S FA Vase hopes ended with a 3-0 defeat at Wessex League Premier Division AFC Portchester.

It was a tough task against a Portchester side that had already proven that it could handle higher league opposition in the FA Cup.

They held on for half-an-hour until Bobby Scott put the home side ahead and after goalkeeper Lewis Noice had denied George Hallahan a leveller, stretched their lead before the break through Alex Baldaccino.

Tadley battled back after the break and went close a couple of times and had a penalty appeal turned down before AFC wrapped it up at the finish when Scott netted his late second