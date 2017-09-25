Blues taste first home defeat

Newbury Blues 13 Ivybridge 22

BLUES were left nursing a second successive defeat in the South West Premier League as Devon side Ivybridge dented their Monks Lane record.

Fly half Mitch Pinkus was the visitors’ match-winner, notching 17 of his side’s points to leave Blues without a consolation of a bonus point .

It was all square at 10-10 at the break with Josh Winfield touching down for Blues and and Richie West’s conversion and a second penalty nudging Blues ahead before a young Ivybridge side added to Charlie Briant’s first half try with Pinkus twice winning races to the touchdown and adding a penalty to give his side a second successive away win.