Blues taste first home defeat

Two in a row as Devon visitors claim the points

Malcolm Howe

Blues taste first home defeat

Josh Winfield takes the congratulations after scoring for Blues

Newbury Blues 13 Ivybridge 22

BLUES were left nursing a second successive defeat in the South West Premier League as Devon side Ivybridge dented their Monks Lane record.

Fly half Mitch Pinkus was the visitors’ match-winner, notching 17 of his side’s points to leave Blues without a consolation of a bonus point .

It was all square at 10-10 at the break with Josh Winfield touching down for Blues and and Richie West’s conversion and a second penalty nudging Blues ahead before a young Ivybridge side added to Charlie Briant’s first half try with Pinkus twice winning races to the touchdown and adding a penalty to give his side a second successive away win.

