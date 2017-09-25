Kingsclere colours fly on Mill Reef Day

MILL REEF’S colours again crossed the line first at Newbury on Saturday when Brorocco won The Dubai Duty Free Handicap Stakes on the second day of the international airport-sponsored International Weekend.

Andrew Balding’s winner for the massed ranks of the Kingsclere Racing Club, turned potential into achievement as David Probert timed his run perfectly to emerge from the middle of the field with a couple of furlongs to break clear and take the winner’s purse of more than £46,000 while staking a claim for a Cambridgeshire place.

Wearing the Mill Reef colours of the famous horse trained by Andrew Balding’s father Ian, it was the horse's trainer who represented the Kingsclere stables on the podium

The featured £75,000 Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes saw trainer George Scott’s James Garfield break the juvenile course record when beating favourite Invincible Army by three-quarters of a length in a time of 1 minute 10.64 seconds over the six furlongs, raising hopes of a good show in the Breeders Cup Juvenile Turf.

There was also a nice surprise for The Queen when her Daphne won the Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise Handicap when Ryan Moore brought home the 8/1 shot, having a first race in more than a year