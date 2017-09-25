Rossiter helps GB rowing four into semi-finals

DONNINGTON rower and his men's four of Moe Sbihi, Mat Tarrant and Will Satch are through to Thursday's semi-final after the opening day of the World Rowing Championships at Sarasota-Bradenton in Florida.

They led their heat from the off and led Germany to the line with a 4.5 seconds gap with Austria in third place.

It was part of a good start for the British squad, which includes Andy Houghton and Georgia Francis in the men's para and women's squads respectively.

The eight-day championships are taking place just 12 days after Hurricane Irma passed through the Sarasota area and British Rowing Performance Director Sir David Tanner paid tribute to the Organising Committee for their efforts.

"The facilities and set up here at the World Championships have been first-class for the opening day of racing and the work the Organising Committee have put in during the build-up, particularly given the issues caused by Hurricane Irma, should be applauded."