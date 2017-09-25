go

Rossiter helps GB rowing four into semi-finals

World Championships held in the wake of Hurricane Irma

Malcolm Howe

Reporter:

Malcolm Howe

Contact:

Mobile

Rossiter helds GB rowing four into semi-finals

DONNINGTON rower and his men's four of Moe Sbihi, Mat Tarrant and Will Satch are through to Thursday's semi-final after the opening day of the World Rowing Championships at Sarasota-Bradenton in Florida.

They led their heat from the off and led Germany to the line with a 4.5 seconds gap with Austria in third place.

It was part of a good start for the British squad, which includes Andy Houghton and Georgia Francis in the men's para and women's squads respectively.

The eight-day championships are taking place just 12 days after Hurricane Irma passed through the Sarasota area and British Rowing Performance Director Sir David Tanner paid tribute to the Organising Committee for their efforts.

"The facilities and set up here at the World Championships have been first-class for the opening day of racing and the work the Organising Committee have put in during the build-up, particularly given the issues caused by Hurricane Irma, should be applauded."

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Drug dealer caught in Newbury jailed

Drug dealer caught in Newbury jailed

Man jailed for sex attack on schoolgirls

Man jailed for sex attack on schoolgirls

Teen dealer arrested after police give chase through Newbury town centre

Teen dealer arrested in Newbury town centre

Newbury drug baron jailed.....

Newbury drug baron jailed.....

Sport

Home tie for Town
Sport

Home tie for Town

Thatcham learn opponents in FA Vase first round

 
Rossiter helds GB rowing four into semi-finals
Sport

Rossiter helps GB rowing four into semi-finals

World Championships held in the wake of Hurricane Irma

 
Sport

Kingsclere colours fly on Mill Reef Day

 
Sport

Blues taste first home defeat

 
Sport

Tadley make Vase exit at Portchester

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33