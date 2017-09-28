go

Town take scoring form into home double

Fairford first and leaders Highworth next up at Waterside Park

Malcolm Howe

Reporter:

Malcolm Howe

Contact:

Mobile

THATCHAM TOWN face two home games this week against one side that is mixing it at the top, and another which was expected to, but has had a disastrous start to the campaign.

That is Fairford Town, who are first up at Waterside Park on Saturday.

It will be Fairford’s 13th league game in their first season since returning to the top flight from Division One west, and their first success came only in midweek with a 2-1 home win over Tuffley Rovers.

The winner came from former Hungerford striker Lee Smith, his ninth goal of a season which showed signs of turning around last weekend when Fairford came back from 4-1 down to Ascot to snatch a 4-4 draw with manager Jody Bevan coming on to score the point-saver.

Thatcham then entertain current league leaders Highworth Town on Tuesday night, another side packed with experience and boasting a 10 out of 10 league record so far.

Ex-Supermarine pair Callum Parsons and Ashley Edenborough have 18 goals between them so far, while Thatcham’s Shane Cooper-Clark took his season’s tally to 15 with his three out of eight in Tuesday night’s battering of Abingdon United that also saw the return from injury of midfielder Ashleigh James after breaking his leg and dislocating an ankle last year.

