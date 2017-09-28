Tadley Calleva back on league duty

TADLEY CALLEVA get back to the job of maintaining their unbeaten record in the Sydenhams Wessex League’s Division One when they entertain Verwood Town on Saturday.

Verwood are third to bottom of the table, but they will be buoyed after pulling off a midweek surprise when beating league leaders Laverstock and Ford 1-0 in the League Cup.

Tadley will be without striker George Hallahan, who sustained a knee injury in Saturday’s 3-0 FA Vase defeat at AFC Portchester, but Brett Denham will rejoin Paul Coventry up front and Jason Kingston and Mario Nurse are also set to return to the squad.