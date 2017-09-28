Blues on a mission to the seaside

go

NEWBURY BLUES are out to avoid there in a row when  they make the South West Premier League trip to Weston-Super-Mare on Saturday after two successive defeats.

Last Saturday’s first home reverse of the campaign against Ivybridge followed the derby setback at Bracknell and highlighted the main lessons that Blues have to heed at the higher level.

"Any errors made will be exploited and capitalised on,” said head coach Lee Goodall. “And you’ve got to take your chances. We missed three good scoring opportunities on Saturday with silly knock-ons.

"We have the second best defensive record in the league, but we need to start scoring.”

Blues were forced into changes last week, but will have wingers Jamie Futcher and Toby Pearce back on duty alongside flanker Ollie Spanswick, while Josh Love and lock Adam Neal miss out.

 

 

    

