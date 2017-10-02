Blues crash third straight defeat

go

Malcolm Howe

Malcolm Howe

Weston-Super-Mare 23 Newbury Blues 11

BLUES were beaten for the third time in a row to apply a real dampener to their start in the South West Premier League.

Weston recorded their first victory of the campaign in the process, sending Blues into the league’s bottom five in advance of this Saturday’s home game with Weston’s neighbours and bottom of the table Hornets.

Hooker Dave Bird touched down for the home side after only four minutes and after Richie West’s penalty had got Blues on the scoreboard, James Mackay replied with a kick of his own and Blues had Rory Jones sin-binned.

Mackay and West traded further kicks before the break but Weston had a spate of penalty chances of which Mackay took only one before Blues touched down.

But any hopes of coming back were ended when flanker Dan Spelman battled through the Blues defence to touch down.

Newbury Blues: T. Thorne; Bartlett, D. Thorne, Davies, Pearce; West, Pigott; Hicks, Drysdale, Macauley; Doel, Winfield; Jones, D. Stewart, Millar. Subs: G. Stewart, Spanswick, Roach.

 

 

