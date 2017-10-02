Town help themselves to a handful

Thatcham Town 5 Fairford Town 1

THATCHAM take on table-topping Highworth Town at Waterside Park on Tuesday night on the back of grabbing a handful of goals off visiting Fairford on Saturday.

Shane Cooper-Clark helped himself to a another brace as Thatcham took a three goal lead before the visitors replied and also had former Hungerford striker Lee Smith sent off for a ‘double whammy’ on defender Tom Browne.

Ekow Elliott and Joe Blount put Thatcham two up in 26 minutes before cooper Clark got off the mark with a typically audacious free kick.

Liam Gale pulled one back before the interval, but Smith was sent off shortly after the re-start for hammering into Browne, but Harry Grant and Cooper-Clark brought up Thatcham’s five-timer.

Thatcham now face an experienced Highworth side that on Saturday set a club record of 11 straight wins to open their campaign, and they currently sit top of the table with maximum points, six clear of Thatcham but having played two extra games.