Tadley maintain unbeaten league record

Tadley Calleva 2 Verwood Town 0

TADLEY kept their unbeaten Sydenhams Wessex League record intact but had to work to keep lowly Verwood in  check at Barlows Park on Saturday.

Verwood looked better than their status in the opening 45 minutes but Tadley always looked capable of scoring and they went ahead when Brett Denham fired home from the penalty spot after 10 minutes.

Jordan Fisk had an effort cleared off the line after the interval and Kieran Greene made a fine save to deny James Guthrie before Tadley made sure of the points with 20 minutes to go when Paul Coventry volleyed home.

TADLEY CALLEVA have been handed a testing draw in the Third Round of the Hampshire Senior Cup after being pitched in against Wessex League Premier Division leaders Blackfield and Langley.

Tadley have home advantage in the tie, which will take place at Barlows Park on Tuesday, December 5 with a 7.45pm kick-off.

