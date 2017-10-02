Brackley await replay winners

HUNGERFORD TOWN will make the comparatively short trip to Brackley Town if they come through Tuesday night's FA Cup Third Qualifying Round replay at Billericay.

The Vanarama National League North club will host the tie on Saturday, October 14 after coming through their previous tie on Satudray when they hammered Braintree Town 4-1, the team that thrashed Hungerford 5-0 in their last league outing.