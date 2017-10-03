Town out to make it unlucky 13

IT’S early days to talk of title or promotion deciders, but tonight’s Hellenic League clash between Thatcham Town and Highworth Town will give a handy shove to whichever – if any – side wins.

Highworth have set the early Premier Division pace with a dozen wins on a roll, and having invested in new talent over the summer under manager Jeff Roberts, have made no secret of their desire to earn a spot in the Evo Stik League Southern next season.

Thatcham are also keen to end their self-imposed exile from that competition, and they go into tonight’s game at Waterside Park on the back of a five-match winning streak in the league since their last, and only reverse of the campaign at Wantage Town at the end of August.

They are third to Highworth, six points behind but with a game in hand, and a victory tonight would take them closer to the driving seat in advance of their next game at home to currently second placed Flackwell Heath on Saturday.

Top marksman Shane Cooper-Clark has struck seven times in the past three matches, taking his tally for the season so far to 17, while The Worthians’ goals chart is led by twin strikers Ashley Edenborough and Callum Parsons with 10 apiece.

Edenbrough struck twice in Saturday’s 3-1 win at Flackwell Heath, and the bustling former Supermarine, Evesham and Hungerford forward offers a bustling alternative to the more silky Parsons, who left Southern League Supermarine for the Hellenic Leaguers over the summer.

He is not the only player to make the trip to the Wiltshire Town. Defender Ross Adams led the arrivals last term and the former Swindon, Basingstoke,and Chippenham man has shored things up at the back, where a recent arrival is another former Supermarine and Hungerford man, midfielder Nick Stanley, while adding to that collective is former Swindon man Chris Taylor.

Highworth’s win at Flackwell Heath came despite sendings off for Liam Tack and Tom Willment.