Town tamed by rampant leaders

Highworth chalk up 12th straight league win after falling behind

Malcolm Howe

Malcolm Howe

Thatcham Town 1

Highworth Town 2

THATCHAM became the latest side to be pushed back as Hellenic League leaders Highworth continued to beat off the rest.

They eventually underlined their class at the top to have Thatcaham the rack in the second half, after The Kingfishers shook off what could have been a troublesome start to take the lead when Chris Rackley saved a penalty before the home side took the lead before Thatcham shook the visitors when Shane Cooper-Clark played in Kent Blount to beat goalkeeper Kurt Kauppunen, who was soon rounded by Cooper- Clark only for the 17-goal marksman to miss his mark this time.

Highworth responded by upping the pressure and pulling level just before the break when Wayne Turk headed home from a corner, and they went on to dominate the second period when Rackley and his defenders kept their side in with a chance.

But Highworth scored the decisive goal when Asa Corrick streaked through to score, leaving the rest of the league with ground to make up on the top dogs.

 

