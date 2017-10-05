go

Oh no! Is the only way Essex for Crusaders?

League return sees East Thurrock at Bulpit Lane

Malcolm Howe

Reporter:

Malcolm Howe

Contact:

Mobile

Oh no! Is the only way Essex for Crusaders?

Not this week, no! Jeff Brazier on duty during Hungerford's FA Cup tie with Billericay last week

HUNGERFORD TOWN look to shake off Tuesday night’s FA Cup mauling at Billericay Town when they return to league action on Saturday against East Thurrock United at Bulpit Lane.

It will be The Crusaders fourth successive game against an Essex side. One that accompanied them into the Vanarama National League South last season and after settling in, have made a good start to this campaign.

They made their way into the Fourth Qualifying Round of the FA Cup and will entertain Ebbsfleet next week, while Hungerford have the task of arresting their recent dip that coincides with a string of injuries.

Co-manager Jon Boardman has urged his side to put aside the cup exit: “I want anyone getting their heads down and being despondent,” he said. “We were beaten by a better team.”

The injury worries have shown signs of easing, although doubts remain over Callum Willmoth and Boardman himself remains out of action.

Luke Hopper may be fit to make the bench and Reading loanee goalkeeper Lewis Ward is available again following the cup ties. Gareth Thomas also returns after being cup-tied and fellow defender Matt Partridge is edging his way back.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Car dealership hoping for edge of Thatcham move

Car dealership hoping for edge of Thatcham move

Tadley man avoids jail for online child pornography offences

Tadley man sentenced for online child pornography offences

Man seriously injured in town centre traffic accident

M4-Traffic

Anger over Stroud Green traveller camp

Anger over Stroud Green traveller camp

Sport

Hornets fly in to Blues' damaged nest
Sport

Hornets fly in to Blues' damaged nest

Three and no more the demand to fallen Newbury

 
Town out to make amends against Heath
Sport

Town out to make amends against Heath

Non-League Day offer to Reading fans

 
Sport

Tadley keep fingers crossed for Hallahan

 
Sport

Oh no! Is the only way Essex for Crusaders?

 
Sport

Town tamed by rampant leaders

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33