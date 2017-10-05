Oh no! Is the only way Essex for Crusaders?

HUNGERFORD TOWN look to shake off Tuesday night’s FA Cup mauling at Billericay Town when they return to league action on Saturday against East Thurrock United at Bulpit Lane.

It will be The Crusaders fourth successive game against an Essex side. One that accompanied them into the Vanarama National League South last season and after settling in, have made a good start to this campaign.

They made their way into the Fourth Qualifying Round of the FA Cup and will entertain Ebbsfleet next week, while Hungerford have the task of arresting their recent dip that coincides with a string of injuries.

Co-manager Jon Boardman has urged his side to put aside the cup exit: “I want anyone getting their heads down and being despondent,” he said. “We were beaten by a better team.”

The injury worries have shown signs of easing, although doubts remain over Callum Willmoth and Boardman himself remains out of action.

Luke Hopper may be fit to make the bench and Reading loanee goalkeeper Lewis Ward is available again following the cup ties. Gareth Thomas also returns after being cup-tied and fellow defender Matt Partridge is edging his way back.