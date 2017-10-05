Tadley keep fingers crossed for Hallahan

TADLEY CALLEVA take their unbeaten Sydenhams Wessex League Division One record to fourth in the table Christchurch on Saturday with manager Danny Dolan hoping that striker George Hallahan will reject overtures from Andover to remain at Barlows Park.

The Premier Division side have submitted a seven day approach, but Tadley have waived the need for a delay to clear the position as soon as possible.

“We waived it because I want to know in the next two days what’s happening,” said Dolan.

“I’ll be gutted to lose him. He’s a young lad I brought to the club and then brought him back and gave him regular football.”

Tadley will definitely be without injured defender Shaun Dallimore, full back Tom Walsh and midfielder Connor Thorne.