go

Town out to make amends against Heath

Non-League Day offer to Reading fans

Malcolm Howe

Reporter:

Malcolm Howe

Contact:

Mobile

Town out to make amends against Heath

THATCHAM TOWN bid to rebuild their Hellenic League bid when they entertain second-placed Flackwell Heath at Waterside Park on Saturday.

Tuesday night’s 2-1 defeat to 100-er cent league leaders Highworth Town left Thatcham stuck in third place, eight points behind the leaders and three adrift of Saturday’s visitors, but with a game in hand.

Flackwell also lost at home to Highworth last week, going down 3-1 to the Wiltshire side to underline their title credentials. But even if that pans out in the long-term, runners-up spot may yet be good enough to clinch promotion in a revamped non-league set-up for next season.

This international weekend is used for the annual ‘Non-League Day’ in aid of Prostate Cancer UK and Thatcham are offering half-price entry to Reading season-ticket holders on the day.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Car dealership hoping for edge of Thatcham move

Car dealership hoping for edge of Thatcham move

Tadley man avoids jail for online child pornography offences

Tadley man sentenced for online child pornography offences

Man seriously injured in town centre traffic accident

M4-Traffic

Anger over Stroud Green traveller camp

Anger over Stroud Green traveller camp

Sport

Hornets fly in to Blues' damaged nest
Sport

Hornets fly in to Blues' damaged nest

Three and no more the demand to fallen Newbury

 
Town out to make amends against Heath
Sport

Town out to make amends against Heath

Non-League Day offer to Reading fans

 
Sport

Tadley keep fingers crossed for Hallahan

 
Sport

Oh no! Is the only way Essex for Crusaders?

 
Sport

Town tamed by rampant leaders

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33