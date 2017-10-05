Town out to make amends against Heath

THATCHAM TOWN bid to rebuild their Hellenic League bid when they entertain second-placed Flackwell Heath at Waterside Park on Saturday.

Tuesday night’s 2-1 defeat to 100-er cent league leaders Highworth Town left Thatcham stuck in third place, eight points behind the leaders and three adrift of Saturday’s visitors, but with a game in hand.

Flackwell also lost at home to Highworth last week, going down 3-1 to the Wiltshire side to underline their title credentials. But even if that pans out in the long-term, runners-up spot may yet be good enough to clinch promotion in a revamped non-league set-up for next season.

This international weekend is used for the annual ‘Non-League Day’ in aid of Prostate Cancer UK and Thatcham are offering half-price entry to Reading season-ticket holders on the day.