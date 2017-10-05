Hornets fly in to Blues' damaged nest

NEWBURY BLUES have to sting Hornets at their own Monks Lane nest is they are to arrest their side down the Southern Premier League table on Saturday.

Three successive defeats to sides in the table’s lower reaches – Bracknell, Ivybridge and Weston-Super-Mare – have sent Blues rolling down into the bottom five as they take on Weston’s second club who currently occupy bottom spot

“I wouldn’t label this as a ‘must win game,” said head coach Lee Goodall, “but we owe it to ourselves and to the couple of hundred supporters who made their way to Weston, to produce a performance to be proud of and restore our confidence.”

Blues fielded a strong side last week, but produced a display described by Goodall as: “Flat. Very flat.” And with numbers available, changes are likely with forwards George Cottrell, Adam Neal and Finn Walsh all available again along backs Josh Love and Jamie Futcher, although centre Rhys Davies aggravated a knee injury last week and sits it out.