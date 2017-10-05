go

Hornets fly in to Blues' damaged nest

Three and no more the demand to fallen Newbury

Malcolm Howe

Reporter:

Malcolm Howe

Contact:

Mobile

Hornets fly in to Blues' damaged nest

NEWBURY BLUES have to sting Hornets at their own Monks Lane nest is they are to arrest their side down the Southern Premier League table on Saturday.

Three successive defeats to sides in the table’s lower reaches – Bracknell, Ivybridge and Weston-Super-Mare – have sent Blues rolling down into the bottom five as they take on Weston’s second club who currently occupy bottom spot

“I wouldn’t label this as a ‘must win game,” said head coach Lee Goodall, “but we owe it to ourselves and to the couple of hundred supporters who made their way to Weston, to produce a performance to be proud of and restore our confidence.”

Blues fielded a strong side last week, but produced a display described by Goodall as: “Flat. Very flat.” And with numbers available, changes are likely with forwards George Cottrell, Adam Neal and Finn Walsh all available again along backs Josh Love and Jamie Futcher, although centre Rhys Davies aggravated a knee injury last week and sits it out.

 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Car dealership hoping for edge of Thatcham move

Car dealership hoping for edge of Thatcham move

Tadley man avoids jail for online child pornography offences

Tadley man sentenced for online child pornography offences

Man seriously injured in town centre traffic accident

M4-Traffic

Anger over Stroud Green traveller camp

Anger over Stroud Green traveller camp

Sport

Hornets fly in to Blues' damaged nest
Sport

Hornets fly in to Blues' damaged nest

Three and no more the demand to fallen Newbury

 
Town out to make amends against Heath
Sport

Town out to make amends against Heath

Non-League Day offer to Reading fans

 
Sport

Tadley keep fingers crossed for Hallahan

 
Sport

Oh no! Is the only way Essex for Crusaders?

 
Sport

Town tamed by rampant leaders

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33