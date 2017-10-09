go

Town pegged back at the finish

Heath hit late double to share the spoils

Malcolm Howe

Malcolm Howe

Town celebrate Shane Cooper-Clark's goal on Saturday

Thatcham Town 3 Flackwell Heath 3

THATCHAM saw a two-goal lead disappear over the final 20 minutes as they missed the chance to snatch second place in the Hellenic League’s Premier Division.

They still have that chance on Monday night when they make the trip to face lowly Woodley United at Reading’s Scours Lane ground.

Dan Rapley’s early goal left Thatcham trailing at half-time on Saturday but they surged ahead after the interval with a three-goal burst from Josh Helmore, Harry Grant and Shane Cooper-Clark and appeared to be heading for the points until Dean Allen was handed a simple goal and James Harding headed the late leveller.

