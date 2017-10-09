go

Crusaders make an Essex point

Hungerford Town 2 East Thurrock United 2

HUNGERFORD shook off their midweek cup woes to claim a point off early high-flyers Thurrock.

They twice led but could not close out the game to break a run of five games without a victory, but will settle for the signs of returning to form.

Crusaders were again forced into changes, the most serious caused by the injury sustained by midfielder Scott Rees, who lost three fingers in a work accident.

Hungerford went ahead after 15 minutes when Stefan Brown set up Nicholas Bignall to score, but conceded a disputed penalty 15 minutes later when Gareth Thomas was penalised for his challenge on Sam Higgins, who got up to score from the spot.

Hungerford regained their lead shortly after the interval when co-manager Ian Herring’s cross drifted over goalkeeper Lukas Lidakevicious, who clawed the ball back from behind the line.

But hopes of snatching the full points were ended when Max Cornhill netted, although Stefan Brown was the width of the post away from snatching a late winner.

