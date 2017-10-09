Blues find the way to break the habit

Newbury Blues 31 Hornets 5

BLUES made it fourth time lucky as they reached the season’s first free weekend in mid-table after gradually wearing down bottom side Hornets.

Blues had early chances before going ahead after 15 minutes when Josh Winfield went over under the posts for Richie West to convert, although they suffered a blow when Rory Jones was stretchered off midway through the half.

West added an early second half penalty and Josh Love broke in to touch down for West to convert before Hornets sniffed a chance of recovery when winger Alex Francis touched down.

But Blues wrapped it up with a quick two try salvo from Winfield and hooker Robbie Drysdale to seal their first try scoring bonus of the season.

Newbury Blues: T. Thorne; Futcher, D. Thorne, Jones, Pearce; West, Pigott; Hicks, Drysdale, Macauley; Doel, Winfield; Walsh, D. Stewart, Millar. Subs: G. Stewart, Spanswick, Love.