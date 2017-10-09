go

Blues find the way to break the habit

Fourth time lucky as losing streak ends

Malcolm Howe

Reporter:

Malcolm Howe

Contact:

Mobile

Blues find the way to break the habit

Two try Josh Winfield prepares to pounce

Newbury Blues 31 Hornets 5

BLUES made it fourth time lucky as they reached the season’s first free weekend in mid-table after gradually wearing down bottom side Hornets.

Blues had early chances before going ahead after 15 minutes when Josh Winfield went over under the posts for Richie West to convert, although they suffered a blow when Rory Jones was stretchered off midway through the half.

West added an early second half penalty and Josh Love broke in to touch down for West to convert before Hornets sniffed a chance of recovery when winger Alex Francis touched down.

But Blues wrapped it up with a quick two try salvo from Winfield and hooker Robbie Drysdale to seal their first try scoring bonus of the season.

Newbury Blues: T. Thorne; Futcher, D. Thorne, Jones, Pearce; West, Pigott; Hicks, Drysdale, Macauley; Doel, Winfield; Walsh, D. Stewart, Millar. Subs: G. Stewart, Spanswick, Love.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Mother tells of knife horror at skate park

Mother tells of knife horror at skate park

Trainee barber caught drug-driving

Court

Seven cases of slavery investigated in West Berkshire

Seven cases of slavery investigated in West Berkshire

Roll up for Michaelmas Fair

Roll up for Michaelmas Fair

Sport

'Church break Tadley's unbeaten record
Sport

'Church break Tadley's unbeaten record

First half goals seal league setback

 
Blues find the way to break the habit
Sport

Blues find the way to break the habit

Fourth time lucky as losing streak ends

 
Sport

Crusaders make an Essex point

 
Sport

Town pegged back at the finish

 
Sport

Hornets fly in to Blues' damaged nest

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33