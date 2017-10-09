'Church break Tadley's unbeaten record

Christchurch 2 Tadley Calleva 0

TADLEY suffered their first defeat of the season in the Sydenhams Wessex League’s Division One as two first half goals to take the home side into second place in the table

They went ahead midway through the opening half when Jason King lashed the ball home from 25 yards and soon added their second when Max Willcock set up Luke Stone to finish.

Tadley threw men forward after the break but could not force a way back as they slipped into fourth spot in the table, albeit only two points behind Saturday’s winners and with two games in hand, while they trail leaders Laverstock and Ford by six points but with three matches to make up.