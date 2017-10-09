go

'Church break Tadley's unbeaten record

First half goals seal league setback

Malcolm Howe

Reporter:

Malcolm Howe

Contact:

Mobile

football

Christchurch 2 Tadley Calleva 0

TADLEY suffered their first defeat of the season in the Sydenhams Wessex League’s Division One as two first half goals to take the home side into second place in the table

They went ahead midway through the opening half when Jason King lashed the ball home from 25 yards and soon added their second when Max Willcock set up Luke Stone to finish.

Tadley threw men forward after the break but could not force a way back as they slipped into fourth spot in the table, albeit only two points behind Saturday’s winners and with two games in hand, while they trail leaders Laverstock and Ford by six points but with three matches to make up.

 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Mother tells of knife horror at skate park

Mother tells of knife horror at skate park

Trainee barber caught drug-driving

Court

Seven cases of slavery investigated in West Berkshire

Seven cases of slavery investigated in West Berkshire

Roll up for Michaelmas Fair

Roll up for Michaelmas Fair

Sport

'Church break Tadley's unbeaten record
Sport

'Church break Tadley's unbeaten record

First half goals seal league setback

 
Blues find the way to break the habit
Sport

Blues find the way to break the habit

Fourth time lucky as losing streak ends

 
Sport

Crusaders make an Essex point

 
Sport

Town pegged back at the finish

 
Sport

Hornets fly in to Blues' damaged nest

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33