Kingfishers denied by late leveller

Woodley United 1 Thatcham Town 1

THATCHAM surrendered another two points when Michael Porter’s late scrambled goal denied them Hellenic League victory on Monday night.

They saw a two goal advantage wiped out by Flackwell Heath on Saturday, and lowly Woodley earned their reward for an hour of stubborn resistance when they snatched a point to boost their survival prospects.

They owed much to goalkeeper Alex Reed for a string of saves and he was not beaten until the hour mark when Tom Melledew set up Josh Helmore to strike.

But the home side cancelled that out with the final whistle looming when a free kick bounced around the box before Porter got the final touch to leave Town stuck in third spot.