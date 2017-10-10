go

Kingfishers denied by late leveller

Woodley score at the finish as Thatcham throw away more points

Malcolm Howe

Reporter:

Malcolm Howe

Contact:

Mobile

Kingfishers denied by late leveller

Josh Helmore - put Town ahead

Woodley United 1 Thatcham Town 1

THATCHAM surrendered another two points when Michael Porter’s late scrambled goal denied them Hellenic League victory on Monday night.

They saw a two goal advantage wiped out by Flackwell Heath on Saturday, and lowly Woodley earned their reward for an hour of stubborn resistance when they snatched a point to boost their survival prospects.

They owed much to goalkeeper Alex Reed for a string of saves and he was not beaten until the hour mark when Tom Melledew set up Josh Helmore to strike.

But the home side cancelled that out with the final whistle looming when a free kick bounced around the box before Porter got the final touch to leave Town stuck in third spot.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Mother tells of knife horror at skate park

Mother tells of knife horror at skate park

A34 re-opens southbound after cattle truck overturns

A34 currently closed southbound after cattle truck overturns

Roll up for Michaelmas Fair

Roll up for Michaelmas Fair

Seven cases of slavery investigated in West Berkshire

Seven cases of slavery investigated in West Berkshire

Sport

Kingfishers denied by late leveller
Sport

Kingfishers denied by late leveller

Woodley score at the finish as Thatcham throw away more points

 
'Church break Tadley's unbeaten record
Sport

'Church break Tadley's unbeaten record

First half goals seal league setback

 
Sport

Blues find the way to break the habit

 
Sport

Crusaders make an Essex point

 
Sport

Town pegged back at the finish

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33