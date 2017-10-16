go

Whitehawk downed by early goals

Coastal coast for Crusaders as they return to winning form

Malcolm Howe

Malcolm Howe

Stefan Brown - acrobatics

Whitehawk 0 Hungerford Town 3

SUSSEX by the sea provided a worthwhile seaside trip for Crusaders as they coasted to the points over woeful Whitehawk.

Any hopes that the bottom of the table side may have had of claiming a first win of the season were undone in the opening quarter, in which Hungerford netted all three of their goals.

Two of those came in the opening 10 minutes, Paul Stonehouse turning in Nicholas Bignall’s cross and then Stefan Brown crossing only for Marvin Elliott’s head to- deflect the ball past six-foot 10-inch goalkeeper Simon Jorgensen.

The third came after 22 minutes when Brown met Neil Yadolah poor knock-down when a spectacular scissors kick that left Jorgensen helpless.

The disjointed home side posed little threat, although Kyjuon March-Brown produced some touches of flair. But Hungerford kept their shape and regularly threatened on the  counter, and should have had a fourth when Louis Soares blazed wide after being set up by Brown.

Whitehawk: Jorgensen; Walsh, Essuman, Yadolahi (Vose 56), Gordon; Cain, Elliott, Ijaha, March-Brown )Hajdari 74);  Gueye, Andoh (L’Ghoul 70). Subs: Scott, Lyons-Foster.

Hungerford Town: Ward; Tyler, Thomas (Partridge 76), Rusby, John; Soares, Simpson, Clark, Stonehouse; Brown (Lawrence 69), Bignall (Hopper 66). Subs: Willmoth, Beauchamp.

