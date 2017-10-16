go

Tadley shake off Oilmen to return to top three

Calleva trail twice but rally to win

Tadley shake off Oilmen to return to top three

Dan Vuckers - netted deciding goal

Tadley Calleva 3 Fawley 2

TADLEY CALLEVA twice came from behind to get back on track and into third place in the Sydenhams Wessex League’s Division  One with games in hand on the teams above them.

Fawley went ahead when Jack Keen was brought down for Callum Tanner to score from the spot, but Tadley pulled level before the break when Paul Coventry headed home from a  corner.

Fawley, low in the table but on the back of a winning streak, regained the advantage when Elliott Earl played in Josh McPhee to score and leave Tadley again chasing the game.

And it was not long before they were neck and neck when Brett Denham latched onto a through ball to put his side back on terms.

And Tadley snatched the winner when Dan Vickers got the final touch in a goalmouth scramble.

 

